IDF says troops found underground passageway next to Hebron home of perpetrator of deadly attack

IDF troops have located an underground passageway adjacent to the home of one of the Palestinian gunmen who carried out Friday’s deadly shooting attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, the military says.

The military says the tunnel found in Hebron has no exit and is located deep within the West Bank city, not posing a threat to any Israeli settlements in the area.

The excavation is found to be approximately 15 meters deep and 75 centimeters wide, the army says.

Additionally, the IDF says that an “electronic device” found inside the tunnel has been taken for investigation.

The military says the tunnel was found during scans of over 500 buildings and structures in Hebron, amid an ongoing operation in the neighborhood where the two gunmen lived.

The raid has displaced some 3,000 Palestinian residents of the area.

So far during the operation, the IDF says it has apprehended some 50 suspects for questioning and seized just two guns.

In the attack on Friday, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba opened fire on a checkpoint at the northern exit to the West Bank city, killing Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem and wounding three other troops. Both gunmen were shot dead by troops.