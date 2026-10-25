Netanyahu asks Trump for another public display of support before election — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked US President Donald Trump in recent days to again publicly express support for his reelection campaign, Axios reports, citing an Israeli source briefed on the topic and a US source with knowledge.

Trump gave Netanyahu his “complete and total endorsement” a week ago, breaking with precedent. The two leaders have spoken twice since Thursday, according to the Axios report.

The Israeli source says Netanyahu asked Trump to speak to Israeli reporters to underscore his support, which polls show has not significantly increased the premier’s standing ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

According to the US source, the Trump administration sees the request as a “sign of desperation.”