WATCH
ToI livestream: What you need to know ahead of Israel’s election
On Sunday, October 25, at 5 p.m. IST, join ToI political correspondent Ariela Karmel and deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan for a live pre-election briefing
What’s at stake in Israel’s election on Tuesday, October 27 — and what may be the results?
On Sunday, October 25, at 5 p.m. Israel time, ToI’s political correspondent Ariela Karmel and deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan present the latest polls and review all the viable parties vying for the Knesset.
Join us live, or check out the recording on YouTube.
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