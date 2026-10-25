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Soldiers nab Palestinian suspected of planning imminent terror attack — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:03 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian suspected of planning an imminent terror attack in the West Bank was apprehended by Israeli troops a short while ago, the military says.

The suspect was detained in the Ramallah area following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, the IDF says, without providing further details on where he was apprehended.

The IDF says the man is suspected of planning an “imminent terror attack along a major road.”

He was handed over to the Shin Bet for further questioning, the military adds.

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