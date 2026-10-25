Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in tight Brazilian presidential runoff

By Reuters Today, 1:38 am
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SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva overtakes Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and holds a tight lead in the presidential runoff election, the vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.

With 47.62% of ballots tallied, leftist Lula has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against right-wing Bolsonaro’s 49.99%, the count shows.

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