Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Lula overtakes Bolsonaro in tight Brazilian presidential runoff
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva overtakes Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and holds a tight lead in the presidential runoff election, the vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.
With 47.62% of ballots tallied, leftist Lula has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against right-wing Bolsonaro’s 49.99%, the count shows.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff, bucking Latin America’s rightward shift
- Venezuelan opposition leader returns from exile amid uncertain future for country
- ‘We have to finish the job’: Trump doubles down on Netanyahu endorsement after PM reportedly asked for another expression of support
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