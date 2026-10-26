Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Netanyahu said to cancel Likud faction meeting amid security developments
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned Likud faction meeting today amid ongoing “security matters,” Channel 12 reports.
The meeting, intended to mobilize Likud lawmakers ahead of tomorrow’s election, was called off shortly before it was due to begin, the Hebrew network says.
Netanyahu, who has reportedly been pushing for a renewed campaign against Iran and ordered an IDF operation following the recent terror attack near Hebron, is expected to resume campaigning later today, according to the report.
The Prime Minister’s Office does not immediately confirm the report.
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