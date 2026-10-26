Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Netanyahu said to cancel Likud faction meeting amid security developments

By Nava Freiberg Today, 4:52 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned Likud faction meeting today amid ongoing “security matters,” Channel 12 reports.

The meeting, intended to mobilize Likud lawmakers ahead of tomorrow’s election, was called off shortly before it was due to begin, the Hebrew network says.

Netanyahu, who has reportedly been pushing for a renewed campaign against Iran and ordered an IDF operation following the recent terror attack near Hebron, is expected to resume campaigning later today, according to the report.

The Prime Minister’s Office does not immediately confirm the report.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.