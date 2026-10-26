Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Iran president urges ‘regional unity’ in meeting with Mecca pact countries
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for “regional unity” at a meeting in Tehran with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, which recently signed the Mecca defense pact.
“I hope that the presence of representatives of important and influential Islamic countries at this meeting will help further consolidate regional unity and cohesion,” Pezeshkian says, according to a statement shared on the presidential website, urging Islamic countries to “stand together and adopt a coordinated position.”
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