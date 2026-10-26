Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Putin to meet Iran’s Pezeshkian, emir of Qatar on Tuesday in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin says.
Putin will meet the two men after hosting leaders of a Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov tells reporters.
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