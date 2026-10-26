Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

IDF says it struck 3 terror operatives who emerged from tunnel in southern Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:54 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Palestinian terror operatives who emerged from a tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis yesterday were targeted in an airstrike, the military says.

The IDF says the tunnel shaft was located on the western side of the “Yellow Line,” meaning in territory held by Hamas,

After troops identified the trio emerging from the tunnel, an airstrike was carried out against the shaft and the operatives, the military says, adding that secondary explosions were seen, indicating the presence of weaponry in the tunnel.

It is unclear whether the three were killed in the strike, but the IDF says that “hits were identified.”

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