Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones over Riyadh, southern regions

By AFP Today, 5:52 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted three drones in the Riyadh region and in the country’s south, as the Iran-backed group presses its attacks on the kingdom.

“Interception and destruction of three drones in the Riyadh region and the southern region,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X.

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