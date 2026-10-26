Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted three drones over Riyadh, southern regions
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted three drones in the Riyadh region and in the country’s south, as the Iran-backed group presses its attacks on the kingdom.
“Interception and destruction of three drones in the Riyadh region and the southern region,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posts on X.
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