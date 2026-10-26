Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after first meeting
Iran and the three countries party to the Mecca defense pact agreed to continue talks after a “first” meeting in Tehran, Iranian state television says.
The meeting brought Iran together with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey — recent signatories to the Mecca pact — and they “agreed to continue discussions to strengthen cooperation… including on regional peace and security,” the broadcaster says.
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