Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Iran, Mecca pact countries agree to continue talks after first meeting

By AFP Today, 6:15 pm
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Iran and the three countries party to the Mecca defense pact agreed to continue talks after a “first” meeting in Tehran, Iranian state television says.

The meeting brought Iran together with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey — recent signatories to the Mecca pact — and they “agreed to continue discussions to strengthen cooperation… including on regional peace and security,” the broadcaster says.

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