IDF downs drone flown from Israel toward Gaza

A drone flown from Israel toward the Gaza Strip overnight was downed by troops, the military says.

The IDF says the drone was brought down over Israeli territory, near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and the contents of its payload are being investigated.

The drone appears to be a DJI Flycart or similar heavy-duty model, capable of carrying large payloads of dozens of kilograms.

In recent years, there have been frequent attempts to bring weapons and drugs over the Jordanian and Egyptian borders into Israel using drones.

There have also been an unknown number of smuggling attempts from Israel into Gaza using drones. According to the IDF, suspects on the Israeli side load up drones with weapons or drugs and fly them over the border into Gaza.