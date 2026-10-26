Liberman calls for criminal probe of Netanyahu for ‘treason,’ ‘willingness to sacrifice IDF soldiers’

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says he has written a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, asking her to open a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged “treason” over reports he has been taking steps to reignite fighting with Iran.

In the past month, Netanyahu “has been pressuring security chiefs to take steps that might cause a miscalculation vis-a-vis Iran,” he claims in the letter. “The attempt to drag Israel to a war on the eve of the election, coupled with the willingness to sacrifice IDF soldiers just because he’s afraid of an election loss, are a betrayal of the state, its security and IDF soldiers.”

Such an investigation is highly unlikely given that Liberman doesn’t include any particular examples or evidence of the grave alleged offenses in his letter.