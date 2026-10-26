Katz: Reports of clash between PM and IDF chief ‘baseless’; there was ‘no intention’ to attack Iran before election

Defense Minister Israel Katz denies reports of a major confrontation between Israel’s political leadership and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, adding that Israel had no plans to strike Iran before the elections.

“The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF on Iran are completely baseless and false,” Katz says in a statement.

Last night, Channel 12 news reported that a clash between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zamir centered on an instruction by the prime minister for unspecified military action that defense officials believe could lead to a swift confrontation with Iran shortly before the election.

Army Radio published similar details this morning, citing two senior security officials.

“I state unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the elections in Israel, while making clear that if Iran attacks Israel, we will respond with great force,” Katz says, adding that “all reports on this matter are completely false.”