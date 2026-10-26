Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Katz: Reports of clash between PM and IDF chief ‘baseless’; there was ‘no intention’ to attack Iran before election

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:12 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) meets with Defense Minister Israel Katz (L) and IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on May 26, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/ GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) meets with Defense Minister Israel Katz (L) and IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on May 26, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/ GPO)

Defense Minister Israel Katz denies reports of a major confrontation between Israel’s political leadership and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, adding that Israel had no plans to strike Iran before the elections.

“The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF on Iran are completely baseless and false,” Katz says in a statement.

Last night, Channel 12 news reported that a clash between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zamir centered on an instruction by the prime minister for unspecified military action that defense officials believe could lead to a swift confrontation with Iran shortly before the election.

Army Radio published similar details this morning, citing two senior security officials.

“I state unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the elections in Israel, while making clear that if Iran attacks Israel, we will respond with great force,” Katz says, adding that “all reports on this matter are completely false.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.