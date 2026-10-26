Settlement security chief released to house arrest after shooting Palestinian woman at pirate roadblock

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court released to house arrest the civilian security coordinator the northern West Bank’s Gidonim Ridge settlement bloc who seriously wounded a Palestinian woman by firing on a car at an unauthorized roadblock last month.

The court has released Pinhas Shem Tov Ran to house arrest in the Golan Heights, claiming that there are conflicting accounts on the shooting and that no footage is available to corroborate either side.

The father of the 18-year-old victim tells the Kan public broadcaster that Ran fired 10 rounds at the vehicles in which she was traveling in the northern West Bank. One bullet hit near the woman’s heard and another hit her leg.

Ran’s release to house arrest comes, despite requests from the prosecution to keep him behind bars for the remainder of proceedings against him — the overwhelming standard for Palestinians accused of such crimes in the West Bank.

Ran’s lawyer has argued that the vehicle drove toward his client in a threatening manner.