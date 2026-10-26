Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Reports: Two Palestinians injured in settler attack in southern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:19 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians have been injured in a settler attack near the village of as-Samu, south of Hebron.

According to the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA, one of the injured is 58-year-old Hakima Halaia, who suffered injuries to her chest after being beaten.

Footage from the scene shows settlers standing outside residents’ homes in the area.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

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