Reports: Two Palestinians injured in settler attack in southern West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians have been injured in a settler attack near the village of as-Samu, south of Hebron.

According to the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA, one of the injured is 58-year-old Hakima Halaia, who suffered injuries to her chest after being beaten.

Footage from the scene shows settlers standing outside residents’ homes in the area.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

عاجل| إصابتان في صفوف الأهالي جراء اعتداء مليشيات المستوطنين على خربة الخرابة شرق بلدة السموع جنوب الخليل pic.twitter.com/c6FFK4R0Gw — قناة عودة الفضائية (@AwdehTV) October 26, 2026

مستوطنون يعتدون على الأهالي في مساكنهم بخربة الخرابة شرق بلدة السموع جنوب الخليل#فيديو pic.twitter.com/iKcHMv8U1n — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 26, 2026