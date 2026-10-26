Albania formalizes Gaza stabilization force role, as Kosovo tells ToI its troops are ready to deploy

Albania has finalized its participation agreement with the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, and Albanian liaison officers are expected to deploy to the region in November, according to a statement from the US-backed Board of Peace.

Important agreement between the International Stabilization Force and Albania that provides additional security operations support and operations planning capabilities for the mission in Gaza. Albania’s contributions add to those of Morocco and Kosovo, and will be critical in… pic.twitter.com/sozc93EYdA — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) October 23, 2026

The agreement, signed on Friday at a ceremony attended by ISF commander Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers and senior Albanian defense officials, commits Albania to providing “security operations support and operations planning capabilities” for the ISF mission in Gaza. The statement does not specify how many personnel Albania intends to contribute or when they might enter Gaza.

The announcement comes as Kosovo’s Defense Ministry tells The Times of Israel that it is ready to deploy to Gaza but is awaiting the ISF’s go-ahead.

Kosovo’s planned contribution includes an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, as well as a contingent commander serving as liaison officer and additional staff personnel, the ministry says in a written response to questions, though it does not say the total size of its contingent.

“Kosovo’s EOD team is ready and will deploy once ISF is prepared to receive it. The timing of deployment will be determined by ISF, in coordination with the relevant authorities and in line with mission readiness,” the ministry says, adding that partner forces conducted training for Kosovan personnel in May, following an April 26 reconnaissance visit to Gaza by a Kosovo Security Force team to assess the area where its troops are expected to operate.

Kosovo formally signed its participation agreement with the Board of Peace and ISF on September 7, joining Morocco, Kazakhstan and other countries that have committed troops to the force meant to patrol the Strip under Washington’s postwar Gaza plan, though the ISF’s deployment has faced repeated delays.

Asked whether Israeli restrictions on construction of an ISF base have affected Kosovo’s preparations, the ministry declines to comment, saying access and infrastructure arrangements are handled by the ISF.

A Board of Peace official told The Times of Israel last week that up to 500 Moroccan personnel have undergone ISF-led training since late August, as officials work to advance the Gaza plan amid broader delays due in part to outstanding Israeli approvals, including on the proposed ISF base near the Yellow Line. The official expressed hope that progress would speed up following Israel’s elections this week.

Disagreements remain between Israel and the US-backed Board of Peace over the sequencing of Israeli withdrawals and Gaza’s reconstruction, with Jerusalem insisting that Hamas be fully disarmed and Gaza demilitarized before either proceeds, while the Board envisions a phased withdrawal tied to verified disarmament.