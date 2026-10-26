IDF says 2 Hamas commanders killed in recent Gaza strikes

Two Hamas commanders were killed in recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

The IDF says one strike on Saturday in Gaza City killed Mohammed Halawa, a Hamas intelligence officer, and another strike on Thursday killed Ahmed Zahir Fuad Abu-Odeh, an engineering officer in the terror group.

“Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terror organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF says, adding that they were killed to “remove the threat they posed.”