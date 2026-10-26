Report: Defying election czar, Netanyahu warned in meeting with police chief that ‘left-wing anarchists’ may taint vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern during his controversial meeting with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy yesterday that riots by “left-wing anarchists” would harm tomorrow’s election, according to sources cited by the Haaretz newspaper.

Netanyahu reportedly made the comment despite Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg letting the meeting go forward only on the condition that participants wouldn’t discuss the integrity of the election.

Haaretz quotes senior law enforcement officials as saying that Sohlberg was “deceived, and he needs to be more alert in the coming day.”

Sohlberg, who is also the deputy Supreme Court president, approved the unusual meeting over the objection of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who had noted that responsibility for the proper conduct of the election rests with the CEC and not politicians.