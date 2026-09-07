Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Kosovo, Board of Peace officials sign agreement for country’s participation in international Gaza force

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:19 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Kosovo signs an agreement to participate in the fledgling International Stabilization Force for Gaza, the Board of Peace announces.

The agreement is signed by representatives of the small Balkan nation, the US-backed Board, and the ISF at a ceremony in Pristina, the Board writes on X, saying “Kosovo will provide critical support for the mission of advancing [US] President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza.”

Kosovo’s parliament approved a government decision to send troops to the force in April, making today’s signing more of a formality.

Five countries have so far committed troops to the ISF, including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania, while Egypt and Jordan have committed to train police. There is no formal timeline for when any troops would be able to deploy.

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