Kosovo, Board of Peace officials sign agreement for country’s participation in international Gaza force

Kosovo signs an agreement to participate in the fledgling International Stabilization Force for Gaza, the Board of Peace announces.

The agreement is signed by representatives of the small Balkan nation, the US-backed Board, and the ISF at a ceremony in Pristina, the Board writes on X, saying “Kosovo will provide critical support for the mission of advancing [US] President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza.”

Kosovo’s parliament approved a government decision to send troops to the force in April, making today’s signing more of a formality.

Five countries have so far committed troops to the ISF, including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania, while Egypt and Jordan have committed to train police. There is no formal timeline for when any troops would be able to deploy.

At a ceremony in Pristina today, representatives of the Republic of Kosovo, the Board of Peace & the International Stabilization Force signed the Participating Country Agreement for the inclusion of Kosovo in the ISF. Kosovo will provide critical support for the mission of… pic.twitter.com/iUwXJ5N1MD — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) September 7, 2026