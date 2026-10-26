Lawyer arrested, charged with contact with a foreign agent; gag order slapped on case

Prosecutors indict a lawyer on charges of contact with a foreign agent and obstruction of justice, which respectively carry 15- and three-year prison sentences, the State Attorney’s Office says in a statement.

Police and the Shin Bet detained the lawyer for interrogation some two-and-a-half weeks ago on suspicion of security offenses, the statement says, identifying her only as an Israeli citizen.

Along with the indictment it has filed at the Lod District Court, the Central District Attorney’s Office also submits a request to keep the lawyer in custody until the end of legal proceedings against her, according to the statement.

All other details of the case are under a gag order, the statement adds.