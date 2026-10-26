Iran says Mecca Agreement meeting in Tehran will discuss ‘Zionist expansionism’

Saudi Arabia and Iran both confirm that senior security officials from the Mecca Agreement states — Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan — will meet in Tehran today with top Iranian officials.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the Saudi defense minister, Turkish head of intelligence, and Pakistani military chief of staff will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohsen Rezaei, head of the Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran.

The meeting, says Saudi Arabia, is meant to “de-escalate between the parties to the current crisis and encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions.”

The agenda for today’s meeting has not yet been set, says Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, but “the most important issues threatening our regional security include the expansionism of the Zionist regime, developments in occupied Palestine and the surrounding region, Lebanon.”

One of the most important topics at the meeting, says Baghaei, will be “the US military aggression and the Zionist regime’s aggression and its consequences for the security of the entire region.”

Baghaei says that “the very fact that the countries of the region are seeking to establish or at least seek mechanisms for rational security based on their own interests and concerns is a positive thing.”