Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Syria says Jordan did not coordinate before strikes
Syria’s government says Jordan did not coordinate with it before launching deadly strikes on the country’s south in retaliation for a deadly jihadist attack on a church last week.
A Syrian government statement carried by state news agency SANA says “no prior coordination with the Syrian side was carried out concerning the military operation” by Jordan, adding that authorities were investigating the strikes and discussing them with Amman, while stressing the need for joint security coordination in border areas.
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