Brazil counts votes in presidential election, with Lula da Silva taking early lead over Bolsonaro

Brazil resumes counting votes in a tight presidential runoff following a two-hour extension requested by both President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro.

The first counted votes had appeared on the top electoral court’s website before a Supreme Court judge ordered the extension. The results are expected within hours.

Incumbent Lula da Silva has taken an early lead over Bolsonaro, official results show.

With 5.02% of ballots tallied, the leftist incumbent had 51.16 percent of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against the right-wing challenger’s 48.84%, according to Brazil’s electoral authority.