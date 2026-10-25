‘We have to finish the job’: Trump doubles down on Netanyahu endorsement after PM reportedly asked for another expression of support

US President Donald Trump doubles down on his endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling Israelis he needs to be reelected on Tuesday so that the two leaders can “finish the job” against Iran.

The latest Truth Social post comes one week after Trump first endorsed Netanyahu, and hours after an Axios news site report revealing that the Israeli premier had been pressing the US president to issue another public expression of support as repeated polls indicate that the prime minister’s current coalition is far off from a majority.

“To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump writes on Truth Social in a post that also includes the one from last week when he first endorsed him.

“As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together,” Trump continues.

“I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful military operations in history but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the world’s number one state sponsor of terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

“Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has no navy, no air force, and both their military and economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The naval blockade has precluded them from getting oil, and two levels of leadership, both military and otherwise are gone,” Trump claims.

“When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding warrior prime minister! Israel was called the little satan, with the United States being called the big satan, by some very evil people,” he says, apparently referring to chants from pro-regime rallies in Iran.

“There can no longer be the chant heard around the world of ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’ and there won’t be,” Trump continues.

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for prime minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” he adds.