Bolsonaro pulls ahead of Lula da Silva in Brazilian presidential election

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro overtakes leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and holds a narrow lead in the presidential election runoff, an early vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.

With 13.65 percent of ballots tallied, Bolsonaro has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against Lula’s 49.99%, according to Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court.