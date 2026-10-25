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Bolsonaro pulls ahead of Lula da Silva in Brazilian presidential election

By Reuters Today, 12:52 am
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SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro overtakes leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and holds a narrow lead in the presidential election runoff, an early vote count from the country’s electoral authority shows.

With 13.65 percent of ballots tallied, Bolsonaro has 50.01% of the valid votes — which exclude blank and null ballots — against Lula’s 49.99%, according to Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court.

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