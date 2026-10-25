Woman charged for suspected antisemitic stabbing in New York City

Anna Mochalova, 32, is charged in a suspected antisemitic stabbing incident in New York City, the NYPD says.

On Wednesday, Mochalova allegedly approached a Jewish man in Manhattan’s Diamond District and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,” police say.

Security footage released by the Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol showed the alleged incident.

???? HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION: Manhattan Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred today around 5:45 PM at 47th St. and 5th Ave. ​We are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the Diamond District/Midtown area… pic.twitter.com/EELGa2ViXO — Manhattan Shomrim Safety Patrol (@msspshomrim) October 22, 2026

The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police add that Mochalova is suspected of another hate crime that took place several hours earlier, also in midtown Manhattan.

Mochalova “deliberately collided” with a Jewish man, and when the Jewish man confronted her, she allegedly struck him with a sharp object, slicing his forearm, then fled the scene.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, police say.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents.

Mochalova, a Brooklyn resident, is charged with hate crime assaults, hate crime menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment based on race or religion, court records show.

She pleads not guilty and is released on $150,000 bond.