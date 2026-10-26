Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Iran says outcome of Israeli elections ‘makes no difference’ to it
Iran’s foreign ministry says that the outcome of the Israeli elections in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tight race will make “no difference.”
“It makes no difference to us who, in these elections, takes the helm of a regime that has brought nothing but violence and massacres to our region,” says ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a weekly press briefing, a day ahead of the Knesset election.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- CNN: Netanyahu pushed for Iran strike before election, Trump refused but signaled there will be joint action soon; PMO denies report
- Two men, reportedly brothers, shot dead in south Tel Aviv; police said to suspect murder-suicide
- Activist Sheffi Paz, who fought presence of migrants in south Tel Aviv, dies at 74
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