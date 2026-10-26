Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Iran says outcome of Israeli elections ‘makes no difference’ to it

By AFP Today, 10:37 am
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Iran’s foreign ministry says that the outcome of the Israeli elections in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tight race will make “no difference.”

“It makes no difference to us who, in these elections, takes the helm of a regime that has brought nothing but violence and massacres to our region,” says ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a weekly press briefing, a day ahead of the Knesset election.

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