CNN: Netanyahu pushed for Iran strike before election, Trump refused but signaled there will be joint action soon; PMO denies report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing for a joint US-Israel strike on Iran, but US President Donald Trump’s administration has asked that any potential action be delayed until Washington is ready, CNN reports, citing two US officials and an Israeli security source.

“Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light,” says the Israeli source.

Another source briefed on the matter tells CNN that Israel has been lobbying the US over the last week to support and potentially join Israeli strikes on Iran. Trump and other senior US officials asked Israel to wait, according to the source, and indicated that they would agree to conduct joint operations soon.

The Prime Minister’s Office denies the report, calling it “fake news,” without elaborating.

Last night, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Eyal Zamir clashed recently over an instruction by the prime minister for unspecified military action that defense officials believe could lead to a swift confrontation with Iran shortly before the election. Netanyahu denied that account.

According to the Israeli source cited by CNN, one reason for Trump not agreeing to an immediate strike is a warning from Zamir that an attack could postpone the Knesset election.

Israel agreed to the US request, among other reasons, over concerns about missile defense and the need for US support if Iran and potentially the Houthis in Yemen fire missiles at Israel.