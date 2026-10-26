Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Two men, reportedly brothers, shot dead in south Tel Aviv; police said to suspect murder-suicide

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:19 am
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The scene of a shooting incident in south Tel Aviv in which two men were killed, reportedly brothers in a suspected murder-suicide, October 26, 2026. (Courtesy of David Homak)
The scene of a shooting incident in south Tel Aviv in which two men were killed, reportedly brothers in a suspected murder-suicide, October 26, 2026. (Courtesy of David Homak)

Two roughly 60-year-old men were shot dead a short while ago in south Tel Aviv, according to first responders.

Medics pronounced both men dead on the spot, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

Police say they have launched an investigation into the shooting.

According to Hebrew media, the two men are brothers and police are checking whether the shooting was a murder-suicide.

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