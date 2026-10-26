Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Iran will not discuss its nuclear program at Mecca talks, senior official says

By Reuters Today, 3:54 pm
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Iran will not discuss its nuclear program at talks on Monday with members of the Mecca Pact, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters, adding that the United States must first meet Tehran’s conditions to end its war against Iran permanently.

Iran’s proposal, conveyed to Washington through mediators in mid-September, includes lifting a US blockade of Iranian ports, easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

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