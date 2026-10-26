Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Iran will not discuss its nuclear program at Mecca talks, senior official says
Iran will not discuss its nuclear program at talks on Monday with members of the Mecca Pact, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters, adding that the United States must first meet Tehran’s conditions to end its war against Iran permanently.
Iran’s proposal, conveyed to Washington through mediators in mid-September, includes lifting a US blockade of Iranian ports, easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending hostilities on all regional fronts.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here