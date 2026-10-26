Trump’s Board of Peace hires Biden’s Jewish community liaison to lead Congressional outreach

The White House liaison to the Jewish community under former president Joe Biden has joined US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace to lead its outreach with Congress and think tanks in Washington.

Shelley Greenspan’s hiring comes roughly a week before the November midterm elections during which Democrats are expected to take at least one of the houses of Congress.

The Board of Peace will likely need bipartisan support for continued US funding.

“Shelley brings deep experience working across the aisle, having earned the trust of Democrats and Republicans alike through her service at the White House, National Security Council, and State Department in Democratic and Republican administrations,” the Board of Peace says in a statement to Axios, which first reported on Greenspan’s hiring.

“Sustained, bipartisan support from Congress is essential to the work ahead, and Shelley is uniquely capable of leading this effort,” the board adds.