Intercity buses, trains will be free on election day, transportation ministry announces

Israelis will be able to travel free of charge on much of the country’s public transportation starting this evening at 8 p.m. and throughout election day tomorrow, the Central Elections Committee and Transportation Ministry announce.

Intercity buses will be free on routes defined as over 15 kilometers in length, with travelers not required to tap on or present ID. Payment for shorter and intra-city buses will stay as usual.

Travelers can check whether a certain line is free or not by calling *8787.

Lines to and from Eilat are free only to those who check their eligibility ahead of time with the Egged company at *2800.

All Israel Railways lines will be free, but only after getting physical tickets. Travelers should not tap on using Rav Kav cards or designated apps.

In addition, parking spots in Tel Aviv and Haifa that are painted blue and white — which typically means payment is required — will be free of charge.