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Rights group says IDF issued closed military zone order to block Palestinians, activists from harvesting olives

Today, 4:52 pm
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Rabbis for Human Rights says IDF soldiers prevented Palestinians along with the group’s activists from harvesting olives near the northern West Bank village of Huwara.

Twenty minutes after the Palestinians and activists arrived at the olive grove, soldiers came and ordered them to leave.

The soldiers then presented a closed military zone order that had been signed only that day.

Rights groups say the IDF routinely prevents Palestinians from accessing their olives during the annual harvest season, which also sees upticks in settler attacks.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

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