Rights group says IDF issued closed military zone order to block Palestinians, activists from harvesting olives

Rabbis for Human Rights says IDF soldiers prevented Palestinians along with the group’s activists from harvesting olives near the northern West Bank village of Huwara.

Twenty minutes after the Palestinians and activists arrived at the olive grove, soldiers came and ordered them to leave.

The soldiers then presented a closed military zone order that had been signed only that day.

Rights groups say the IDF routinely prevents Palestinians from accessing their olives during the annual harvest season, which also sees upticks in settler attacks.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

This morning in Huwara our volunteers came to pick olives with a Palestinian family. Within 20 minutes the army arrived with a closed military zone order dated today, written to keep us out of the groves. An olive harvest is not a security threat. pic.twitter.com/uZMFq40w3i — Rabbis for Human Rights (@rabbis4HR) October 26, 2026

הייתי היום במסיק של קול רבני ליד חווארה.

איך שהגענו, חיילים שהיו באזור עצרו לידנו ואמרו לנו, בחיוך ובשמחה – ״היום אין מסיק״.

השבנו שבלי צו, אנחנו מוסקים.

וכך העברנו, כמה עשרות פעילים, עשרים דקות של מסיק בהול, עד שהגיע קצין עם צו שטח צבאי סגור.

ככה נראה כח שרירותי ולא מבוקר. pic.twitter.com/eOUv3UTZjX — עמית אורפלי Amit Orfali ???? (@AmitOrfali) October 26, 2026