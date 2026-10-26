Top officials from Mecca Pact countries to meet Iranian officials today

Top officials from the Mecca Pact countries, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, are set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran today to discuss regional coordination, two people with knowledge of the matter say.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the people say on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish head of intelligence will also join, one of the people says.

The Saudi government media office, Pakistan’s military media wing, and Turkey’s foreign ministry do not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia came under escalating attacks from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.