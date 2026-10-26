Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Bolsonaro says he will not concede election, will ask court to nullify vote

By Reuters Today, 4:00 am
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Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives at his election night event after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives at his election night event after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro says he would not concede defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who secured a fourth non-consecutive term, and would seek the annulment of the runoff election.

Bolsonaro says a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin extending voting for two hours was “unacceptable.”

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