Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff, bucking Latin America’s rightward shift

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil’s presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.

The runoff pitted leftist Lula da Silva against right-wing, pro-Israel Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio scored a major upset at the start of the month by defying pollsters to lead the voting in the first round.

The election bucks a rightward shift in Latin America backed by US President Donald Trump.