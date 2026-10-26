Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff, bucking Latin America’s rightward shift

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 2:18 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking reelection, celebrate presidential runoff results in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Lucas Landau)
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking reelection, celebrate presidential runoff results in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Lucas Landau)

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil’s presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.

The runoff pitted leftist Lula da Silva against right-wing, pro-Israel Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio scored a major upset at the start of the month by defying pollsters to lead the voting in the first round.

The election bucks a rightward shift in Latin America backed by US President Donald Trump.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.