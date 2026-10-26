Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential runoff, bucking Latin America’s rightward shift
SAO PAULO, Brazil — Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil’s presidential election, the country’s electoral authority says, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.
The runoff pitted leftist Lula da Silva against right-wing, pro-Israel Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio scored a major upset at the start of the month by defying pollsters to lead the voting in the first round.
The election bucks a rightward shift in Latin America backed by US President Donald Trump.
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