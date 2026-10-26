Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it shot down missile fired by Houthis at Riyadh
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says that it had intercepted a missile fired by the group toward the capital, Riyadh.
“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki writes on X.
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