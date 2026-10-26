Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Syria says five civilians killed in Jordanian strikes

By AFP 26 October 2026, 10:53 pm
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Syria says five civilians were killed by Jordanian strikes on the country’s south that Amman’s military said targeted “terrorist organizations” in retaliation for a deadly jihadist attack on a church last week.

Syrian state news agency SANA, quotes a health official in Daraa province, says “five civilian victims, including women and children, fell in Jordanian airstrikes on several locations in Daraa province.”

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