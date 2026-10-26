Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Syria says five civilians killed in Jordanian strikes
Syria says five civilians were killed by Jordanian strikes on the country’s south that Amman’s military said targeted “terrorist organizations” in retaliation for a deadly jihadist attack on a church last week.
Syrian state news agency SANA, quotes a health official in Daraa province, says “five civilian victims, including women and children, fell in Jordanian airstrikes on several locations in Daraa province.”
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