Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Reports: Three killed, including girl, in IDF strike in southern Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that three people were killed this morning in an IDF strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the reports, the dead include a girl named Jouri al-Soufi, whose age is not specified.
The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the reports. The IDF has yet to comment.
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