Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Hamas: Two security operatives killed during ‘security mission’ in Gaza

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:28 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza says two members of its security forces have been killed while carrying out a “security mission” in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Hamas does not elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths. However, media outlets in Gaza separately report that two people have been killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle traveling in Deir al-Balah.

The IDF has yet to comment.

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