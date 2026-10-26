Hamas: Two security operatives killed during ‘security mission’ in Gaza

The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza says two members of its security forces have been killed while carrying out a “security mission” in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Hamas does not elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths. However, media outlets in Gaza separately report that two people have been killed in an IDF strike on a vehicle traveling in Deir al-Balah.

The IDF has yet to comment.

استشهاد فلسطينيين اثنين بعد استهداف مركبتهما بقنبلة من طيران الاحتلال المسير "كواد كابتر" قنبلة جنوب دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/ktxl8b7RMK — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 26, 2026