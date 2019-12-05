The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Former Steinitz aide also caught up in Case 3000 charges
The announcement of charges has not only ensnared former Netanyahu aides, but also those close to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Rami Tayeb, a former political adviser to Steinitz, is being charged with facilitating a bribe, along with media strategist Itzik Lieber.
Miki Ganor and David Sharan, are accused of breaking campaign finance laws by giving Steinitz money above the allowed amount, via “strawmen.”
Steinitz and Netanyahu are not suspects in the case.
Former navy chief, Netanyahu aide charged in Case 3000
The state attorney’s office has published charges in so-called Case 3000, allegedly involving a vast scheme to bribe officials close to the navy and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for massive contracts for German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp.
The prosecution says former head of the Israeli Navy, Eliezer Marom, and Miki Ganor, a former agent in Israel for Thyssenkrupp, will be charged with bribery.
Also being charged with bribery are former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef, former Netanyahu bureau chief David Sharan and former MK Eliezer Zandberg.
Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer and cousin, David Shimron, is being charged with money laundering.
The charges are all pending a hearing.
