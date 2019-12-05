Former Steinitz aide also caught up in Case 3000 charges

The announcement of charges has not only ensnared former Netanyahu aides, but also those close to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

Rami Tayeb, a former political adviser to Steinitz, is being charged with facilitating a bribe, along with media strategist Itzik Lieber.

Miki Ganor and David Sharan, are accused of breaking campaign finance laws by giving Steinitz money above the allowed amount, via “strawmen.”

Steinitz and Netanyahu are not suspects in the case.