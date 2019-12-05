Iran says no stop to ballistic missile program

Iran says it is not going to halt or curb activity on its ballistic missile program, in a letter to the UN from envoy Majid Takhte Ravanchi dated from Wednesday.

Ravanchi writes that a November 21 complaint about the missile program to the UN Security Council from France, Britain and Germany is unfounded and based on faulty materials.

“Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles,” Ravanchi writes in a copy of the letter tweeted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

Detailed, legal rebuttal of the E3 letter to the UN by Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative: pic.twitter.com/HWGerKDWhH — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 5, 2019

In a letter circulated Wednesday, ambassadors from the three European nations urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.