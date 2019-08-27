Knesset speaker vows to ‘do everything’ to prevent third elections

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein promises to prevent a third consecutive general election from being called, as polls forecast continued political gridlock after Israelis go to the polls for a second time this year on September 17.

“I don’t believe a scenario like this will be brought to the table,” Edelstein says in an interview with the Walla news site. “If there will be attempts like that I’ll do everything so it won’t happen.”

“But everyone will need to sit at the table and talk,” he adds.

Edelstein, a member of the ruling Likud party, says he hasn’t heard Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu float such a possibility and that the premier isn’t to blame for his failure to cobble together a government after elections in April.

“In the last elections Netanyahu wasn’t exactly the problem. He tried with all his might to arrive at coalition and there were some who decided to reject him,” Edelstein says, apparently referring to Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman.

Concerning Liberman, who has mentioned Edelstein as possible replacement for Netanyahu as Likud leader, the Knesset speaker notes both he and the Yisrael Beytenu head came to Israel from the Soviet Union, “but that doesn’t mean I can speak for Liberman.”