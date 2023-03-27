Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Netanyahu expected to make statement in coming hours
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely expected to make an announcement this morning after hundreds of thousands of protesters poured into the streets across the country after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Netanyahu has been in meetings with political allies for most of the night, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
There has been no formal confirmation that the premier will speak.