Netanyahu statement delayed until 9 p.m.

Channel 12 reports wide differences of opinion between the director general of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman-Tov on one side, and other ministry chiefs on the other, about how drastic the imminent new steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus should be.

The key concern is to impress upon Israelis that they can stop the spread of the virus if they keep their distance from each other — at a minimum of two meters.

Bar Siman-Tov, an economist, is said to have been pushing for the near-complete shuttering of the economy, sending all but essential workers home, despite the economic impact, arguing that this is the only way to prevent a surge in contagion.

The other ministry directors, by contrast, are advocating a phased approach. Even if Israel ultimately ends up with a complete shutdown, they are reportedly saying, they need time to gear up for it. They have innumerable questions that will need answering first, they are saying: What, for instance, is to become of the self-employed? Will battered women be sent home from crowded shelters? How will tech workers work from home, if they require the kind of fast internet not widely available in residential areas? And dozens upon dozens of other concerns.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently hosting a discussion on such issues, ahead of a statement expected in an hour or so.

It seems clear that “places of entertainment” — cafes, restaurants, malls — are to be closed. Many government workers are to be asked to work from home. Workplaces are to be asked to thin out — so that workers are two meters apart.

It also seems clear that supermarkets and essential services will continue to function.

What has yet to be decided, among other things, is whether to close kindergartens, and what restrictions to place on public transport — again, with a guiding concern being to ensure people keep their distance.

As Shabbat ended, many Israelis headed to supermarkets, despite assurances that they are staying open and that there is no prospect of a food shortage.

Netanyahu, says Channel 12, seeing footage of the crowds waiting for the supermarkets to open, is dismayed because here, too, is an instance of people congregating in large numbers, close to each other, potentially spreading the virus.