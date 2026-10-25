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Palestinian Authority says 2,670 displaced in Israel’s Hebron operation

By AFP Today, 10:15 pm
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The Palestinian Authority says nearly 2,700 people were displaced by an Israeli military operation in the city of Hebron, which the IDF launched after Palestinian gunmen killed two soldiers in an attack in the area.

Following Friday’s attack, Israeli troops entered the Hebron neighborhood of Ein Deir Baha, where the assailants lived, and ordered residents to pack up and leave, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a major operation in the territory.

“More than 2,670 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from their homes in Hebron by Israeli occupation forces, the majority of them women, children, and elderly people, according to data from Hebron Municipality,” the Palestinian prime minister’s office says on X.

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