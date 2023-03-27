Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Protesters sing and dance at Unity Tent in Jerusalem

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 12:36 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Protesters at a 'Unity Tent' in Jerusalem amid demonstrations against the judicial overhaul, March 27, 2023 (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)
Protesters at a 'Unity Tent' in Jerusalem amid demonstrations against the judicial overhaul, March 27, 2023 (Carrie Keller-Lynn/Times of Israel)

Taking a pause from protesting in Jerusalem, a number of people gather at the Unity Tent, singing religious songs and dancing together.

One female protester breaks down in quiet tears.

Another secular protester walks away after a song finishes, saying to herself, “The redemption will come from here.”

Matti Schik, 58, also had a tear rolling down his face watching the scene, organized by a group of liberal religious Zionist Jews who argue for national cohesion as a first principle.

“When I was a child ‘peace’ was a nice word, until it was turned into a curse word associated with the left,” he says. “And we see the principle of democracy undergoing a similar process.”

Schik, who is religious, says that he respects what the group is doing. Holding a protest sign recalling his late grandfather’s memory, Schik says “he would have died again seeing what is happening here today.”

