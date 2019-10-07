The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Syrian Kurdish official slams US pullout move
BEIRUT — A senior Syrian Kurdish official criticizes a White House statement about transferring to Turkey the responsibility for thousands of foreign Islamic State fighters held in northeastern Syria in the wake of a US pullout from positions there as “illogical.”
Abdulkarim Omar, who acts as foreign minister for the Syrian Kurds, says the US statement is unclear as the detention areas are far from the border zone where Turkey is expected to make its incursion.
Omar says the US troop withdrawal from the border will have “catastrophic consequences” because Kurdish-led forces would be preoccupied with defending the border, instead of protecting detention facilities or the crowded al-Hol camp which houses over 73,000 people, many of them IS families and supporters.
Omar calls on the international community to work to reverse US President Donald Trump’s decision or stop the Turkish offensive.
Germany warns Turkey invasion could destabilize Syria
Germany has expressed concerns at the prospect of an incursion by Turkey into northeastern Syria, saying such an intervention could further destabilize the war-torn country.
Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, says Germany is aware of the “special security policy situation” that Turkey faces on its border. But she cautions that successes against the Islamic State group, which she notes were achieved in significant part by Syrian Kurdish forces with international support, “must not be endangered.”
US-backed Kurdish-led forces said American troops began pulling back on Monday from positions in northeastern Syria ahead of the expected Turkish incursion.
Demmer says that a unilateral military intervention “would lead to a further escalation in Syria and contribute to a continued destabilization of the country.” She says it would also have negative security policy and humanitarian consequences.
Russia’s top diplomat in Iraq to discuss US-Iran ‘escalation’
BAGHDAD — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Iraq where he’s meeting with Baghdad officials to discuss the escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf.
Lavrov tells reporters after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim today that the aim of both Moscow and Baghdad is to “reduce escalation and we have a unified stance on putting forward initiatives regarding the Gulf region.”
Tensions have spiked since US President Donald Trump last year unilaterally pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Trump also imposed sanctions that have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and crippled its economy. Iran has since started breaking the terms of the deal.
Al-Hakim says he and Lavrov talked about reducing tension and protecting shipping in the Gulf.
French government admits security breach in jihadist police attack
PARIS, France — France’s interior minister acknowledges there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalization of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris’s police headquarters.
Christophe Castaner tells France Inter radio the attacker had previously “justified” the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.
An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed.
The counterterrorism prosecutor has said the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.
The attacker’s wife was released from police custody Sunday without any charges, Castaner says.
Iran confirms arrest of Russian journalist held for 6 days
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran confirms the arrest last week in Tehran of a Russian journalist, saying the case was a matter of a visa violation.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei tells reporters that Yulia Yuzik’s case is under “quick review” by authorities and isn’t related to matters concerning the “counter-espionage” department.
The Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Friday that Yuzik flew into Tehran the previous Sunday and that Iranian officials seized her passport at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested from her hotel room on Wednesday.
The Russian foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to Moscow to explain Yuzik’s arrest.
Yuzik, who has worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, posted photographs from her trip on Instagram last week, saying she loved being in Iran.
UN ‘preparing for the worst’ from Turkey’s Syria operation
GENEVA, Switzerland — The United Nations says it is “preparing for the worst” in northeast Syria after the United States said it would step aside to allow for Turkish military operations in the area.
“We don’t know what is going to happen. We are preparing for the worst,” the UN regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, says in Geneva.
Turkey has threatened an offensive in Syria against Kurdish forces which it considers terrorists.
Moumtzis says there are “a lot of unanswered questions” about the consequences of the operation.
He adds that the UN is “in contact with all sides” on the ground.
But he makes clear his office did not have advance warning about the US decision, which effectively abandons the Kurds, Washington’s main allies in the long battle against the so-called Islamic State group.
Moumtzis says the UN’s priorities are to ensure that any prospective Turkish offensive not result in new displacements, that humanitarian access remain unhindered and that no restrictions be put in place on freedom of movement.
