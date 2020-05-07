The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack
A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible,” appears in court, charged with murder and terror.
Philip Manshaus appears at a court west of Norway’s capital and denies the charges read by prosecutor Johan Oeverberg, the Norwegian news agency NTB says. No information has emerged about his likely line of defense.
Manshaus was overpowered inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center mosque in suburban Oslo on August 10.
The prosecution says Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times — three in the head and one in the chest — with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.
Shortly after that, prosecutors say, Manshaus drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video camera attached and a bulletproof vest.
They say Manshaus was armed with a hunting rifle and a shotgun and fired four shots with the rifle at a glass door before he was overpowered by one of the men in the mosque at the time, Muhammad Rafiq. During the scuffle, two more shots were fired but no one was hit.
Norwegian media have reported that Manshaus was inspired by shootings in March 2019 in New Zealand, where a gunman targeted two mosques, killing 51 people, and in August 2019 in El Paso, Texas, where an assailant targeted Hispanics and left at least 22 dead.
Norway’s domestic security agency PST said it had a “vague” tip about Manshaus a year before the shooting, but it was not enough to act on because it had no information about any “concrete plans” of attack.
— AP
Settler leaders accuse Trump of ‘scamming’ Israel with peace plan
Settler leaders lash out at the Trump administration for seeking to “scam” Israel with its peace plan.
“Representatives of the US government are [trying to] sell Plan A under the guise of Plan B. There is no greater scam than this,” Yesha settlement umbrella council chairman David Elhayahi tells the Ynet news site, claiming that Washington is trying to use its support for annexation to force Israel to agree to the formation of a Palestinian state.
It is unclear why Elhayani speaks of two separate plans when both US support for Israeli annexation and the establishment of a non-contiguous Palestinian state if it meets a host of requirements are part of the single Trump peace plan.
US Ambassador David Friedman even said yesterday that the US was prepared to recognize Israeli annexation within weeks.
But Elhayani is not impressed. “Not for nothing is Ambassador Friedman not talking about [Israel accepting] a Palestinian state, but instead the ‘Trump plan.’ He knows that specifying this fact will cause public opposition,” Elhayani tells Ynet.
“We will not agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the process of [enacting Israeli] sovereignty [in the West Bank]. Sovereignty is important to Israel’s security, but it is not worth damaging even a centimeter of the State of Israel and establishing a terror state in the heartland of the country,” adds Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan.
Ultimately, settler leaders will have to reconcile with the recently inked unity deal between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Gantz, which allows the Likud leader to begin advancing legislation on annexation — but within the context of the Trump plan and its envisioning of the establishment of a semi-autonomous Palestinian state — starting on July 1.
Premiership rotation law challenged in High Court
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a watchdog group, files a petition with the High Court of Justice arguing that the law passed earlier today codifying the premiership rotation in the coalition deal between Netanyahu and Gantz is illegal.
The court earlier this week had said it could not deliberate the legislation until it had been been passed into law. Last night it approved other clauses in the deal that did not require special legislation.
The group says that the law, which creates the new role of “alternate prime minister” as a constitutional entity, is part of “a blatant attempt to collapse the foundations of Israeli democracy with the sole purpose of allowing a single person [Netanyahu] to evade justice.”
Critics have pointed out that by taking on the role of “alternate prime minister” when his 18-month turn at the premiership is up, Netanyahu would avoid having to step down due to the criminal charges against him.
Madonna says she has had COVID-19
Madonna says she has had the coronavirus and that it was why she had to cancel a concert in Paris in February, though she is not currently sick.
The “Queen of Pop” says she tested positive for antibodies, which may mean she had COVID-19.
“I am not currently sick,” she tells her 15 million followers on Instagram. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show.”
The 61-year-old star only played a single night at the Grand Rex on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing “ongoing injuries.”
She later called off two further Paris concerts — the last in her Madame X world tour — after French authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the virus in early March.
“At the time we all thought we had a bad flu,” Madonna writes in her post. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now.”
Scientists are skeptical about the accuracy of many antibody tests that claim to show a person has had virus.
Some warned that even those tests that meet the US government’s informal standards may produce false positives.
The singer reveals she had the virus after sharing an article about her donating $1.1 million (one million euros) toward research to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.
— AFP
Coronavirus death toll tops 150,000 in Europe
The number of people killed by the new coronavirus in Europe has surpassed 150,000, most of them in Britain, Italy, Spain and France, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0910 GMT today.
With a total of 150,138 deaths out of 1,640,799 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the virus which has claimed the lives of 263,573 people around the world.
Britain has registered the most deaths in Europe at 30,076 along with Italy at 29,684, followed by Spain (26,070 fatalities) and France (25,809).
— AFP
China slams US ‘untruthful remarks’ after Trump virus criticism
China criticizes the US for “disharmonious, untruthful and insincere remarksת” after President Donald Trump took aim again at Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We urge the US side to stop shifting the blame to China and turn to facts,” says foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing, after Trump said the disease could have been stopped in China.
— AFP
International tourism to plunge up to 80% due to virus, UN says
The number of international tourist arrivals will plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Tourism Organization says, revising a previous forecast of a 20-30% drop.
Tourist arrivals fell by 22% in the first quarter of the year, with Asia and Europe suffering the biggest declines, the Madrid-based UN body says in a statement.
— AFP
Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases
Russian health officials report more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases — a new record daily spike that brings the country’s total over 177,000 confirmed cases.
Russia’s official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and France, becoming the 5th largest in the world. The actual number of cases is likely to be much higher as not everybody is getting tested and many people infected with the virus don’t show any symptoms.
— AP
Number of recovered COVID-19 patients now double number of active cases
In its morning roundup, the Health Ministry says there have now been 16,346 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a rise of 32 in the past 24 hours.
The number of Israelis to recover from the virus is now 10,737, up from 10,527 yesterday morning — twice the number of active cases, which is at 5,370.
There were no deaths overnights for the second day in a row, the ministry says.
There are 83 serious cases, 69 of whom are on ventilators.
Most new COVID-19 patients in NY not working, older, survey finds
The great majority of people newly hospitalized with the coronavirus in New York are either retired or unemployed and were avoiding public transit, according to a new state survey, the first such look at people still getting seriously ill despite six weeks of severe social distancing.
The survey of 1,269 patients admitted to 113 hospitals over three recent days confounds expectations that new cases would be dominated by essential workers, especially those regularly traveling on subways and buses.
Retirees accounted for 37 percent of the people hospitalized. Another 46% were unemployed. Almost three-quarters were 51 years or older. Only 17% were working.
Only 4% were still using public transportation in their daily life, they survey finds, though it also notes that information on transit use was only available for about half the people surveyed.
“We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percentage of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work, that these may be nurses, doctors, transit workers. That’s not the case,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo says at his daily briefing.
The survey also shows, however, that 18% of the people admitted to hospitals with the virus had been transferred from nursing homes, underscoring the difficulty those facilities have had controlling infections.
People were far less likely to be hospitalized in other institutional settings. Fewer than 1% were in jails; 4% were in assisted living; 2% in congregate housing and 2% were homeless.
It also finds that African-Americans and Hispanics were being hospitalized at far greater rates that whites, mirroring other studies.
— AP
Hamas official denies progress toward prisoner swap with Israel
A senior Hamas official dismisses reports of progress toward a prisoner swap with Israel.
Maher Obeid tells the Hamas-affiliated daily al-Resalah that recent reports are just attempts by Netanyahu to placate the “Zionist street” and the families of the civilians and fallen soldiers currently being held in Gaza.
“There are no real contacts, and there is no mediator assigned by the Israeli occupation to discuss the issue in a real and effective manner,” Obeid says.
Obeid adds that Egypt and Russia have been passing messages between the sides, but that neither has come forward with a substantial offer.
— Jacob Magid
Yamina party members absent from vote on coalition deal
The premiership rotation bill is approved by a margin of 72 to 36, with members of the religious right-wing Yamina party, which has indicated it might opt for the opposition, not showing up for the vote.
Also absent are some members of the right-wing opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, including party leader Avigdor Liberman, a bitter rival of Netanyahu.
Now that lawmakers have approved the bill, in effect naming Netanyahu their preferred candidate for prime minister, President Reuven Rivlin is expected later today, ahead of tonight’s deadline, to task him with forming a government.
Knesset approves Netanyahu-Gantz rotation law
Knesset members vote in favor of the coalition deal between Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Gantz after the High Court of Justice said that, for now, it had no objections to the agreement.
The new government is to be sworn in on May 13, ending more than a year of political limbo.
Palestinians confirm another virus case, bringing total to 374
Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai al-Kaila announces a new confirmed case of the coronavirus in the West Bank, bringing the total number in the Palestinian territories to 374.
The patient is a resident of Hebron who works in an Israeli slaughterhouse in the Negev, al-Kaila says. For months, the PA has accused Israel of not doing enough to protect Palestinian workers in Israel and even of purposely allowing them to infect other Palestinians by not streamlining their return to the West Bank — a charge that Israel has vehemently denied.
The latest case comes four days after some 14,500 workers entered Israel from the West Bank, out of 39,000 granted permits by Israeli authorities, according to the Defense Ministry.
The workers are returning to jobs frozen for over a month, after the West Bank and much of Israel’s economy went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The jobs are mainly in construction, agriculture and industrial plants.
The move comes after Israeli and Palestinian officials reached an agreement that includes a provision that Israel will supply the workers with protective gear, including face masks and gloves.
As of this morning, there have been 20 confirmed virus cases in Gaza and 354 in the Palestinian areas of the West Bank.
— Jacob Magid
Bank of England: UK economy could shrink by nearly a third
The Bank of England warns that the British economy could be nearly a third smaller by the end of the first half of this year than it was at the start of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In forecasts published today, the bank says the British economy will shrink by around 25% in the second quarter of the year, but will then start to recover as lockdown restrictions start to be lifted.
In a statement accompanying its policy decisions, the bank says UK GDP is set for a “very sharp fall” in the first half of the year and a there will be a “substantial increase” in unemployment beyond those workers who have been retained by their companies as part of the government’s Job Retention Scheme.
Overall, it says that the British economy could shrink by 14% this year, but that depends on how long the current lockdown restrictions remain in place. Its assumptions are based on the phasing out of both the furlough scheme and social distancing guidelines between June and the end of the year.
— AP
Knesset prepares to approve Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal
The Knesset resumes deliberations of the bills to anchor in law the controversial premiership rotation deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.
The Knesset members are set to begin voting on — and, according to all indications, pass — the measures in the coming minutes.
Lawmakers had been expected to vote last night to approve the deal, but a maneuver by opposition lawmakers to torpedo the agreement saw it delayed until today.
The deal survived a serious legal challenge yesterday after the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a series of petitions seeking both to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government due to the criminal charges against him and to block controversial clauses of the coalition agreement.
Taking aim at China, Trump says virus worse ‘attack’ than Pearl Harbor, 9/11
US President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is a worse “attack” on the United States than either Pearl Harbor or 9/11, taking aim once again at China, which he says should have stopped the disease in its tracks.
The president has ramped up his rhetoric against Beijing in recent weeks, as the death toll in the US has continued to climb, and as he agitates to reopen the shuttered — and stuttering — economy.
Globally the virus has infected 3.7 million people and killed more than 260,000 — a quarter of them in the US.
“It should have never happened,” Trump says of the disease that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. “Could have been stopped at the source. Could have been stopped in China.”
“This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had,” Trump tells reporters. “This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center.”
The Japanese assault on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii drew the United States into World War II.
The September 11, 2001 jihadist attacks on that killed about 3,000 people and triggered two decades of war.
So far, more than 73,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has predicted the US toll could top 100,000 by the end of May.
— AFP
Amnesty slams Palestinians’ freedom-of-expression arrests
Amnesty International censures Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for detaining critics and opponents for expressing their views.
The London-based human rights group says five people were arrested in March and April, including a peace activist for holding a video call with Israelis and a writer who criticized authorities in Gaza for a deadly market fire. Amnesty calls the detentions a “pattern of arbitrary arrests” of Palestinians for voicing their opinions.
“The authorities in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip have violated the right to freedom of expression by arbitrarily detaining individuals solely for peacefully sharing their views on social media. This must immediately stop,” says Saleh Higazi, deputy Middle East director at Amnesty International.
The group, which criticizes both the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas in Gaza, calls for all those who were arrested for expressing their views to be released.
The arrests happened during states of emergency imposed in both territories over the coronavirus outbreak, and Amnesty says the detentions during a pandemic “puts these individuals at an increased risk.”
In the West Bank, one of the detainees is a former member of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party who criticized the Palestinian leader. A second detainee had also slammed Abbas’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Both were later released.
In Gaza, which has been run by Hamas since the Islamic terror group routed pro-Abbas forces in 2007, authorities detained three Palestinians on different charges. Among them is a writer who hinted in a Facebook post at Hamas’s responsibility for a market fire that killed over 20 Palestinians in March. A second is a cartoonist who criticized the detention of the writer. Both were released.
Rami Aman, a Palestinian peace activist who was arrested for organizing a video conference call with dozens of Israelis, remains in Hamas custody.
— AP
Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market reopens along with other outdoor markets, malls
Jerusalem’s iconic Mahane Yehuda market reopens along with other outdoor markets, as well as malls, in keeping with recent government decisions to further lift the restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Video posted to social media shows workers taking shoppers’ temperatures at the entrance to the market.
סדרני קורונה מודדים חום וסופרים את כל מי שנכנס לשוק מחנה יהודה הבוקר @N12News pic.twitter.com/haHGeaOuRo
— Inbar Tvizer ענבר טויזר (@inbartvizer) May 7, 2020
Late last month, Mahane Yehuda merchants clashed with police during a demonstration protesting its continued closure even as most stores nationwide were allowed to reopen.
According to reports, one shop owner committed suicide due to the financial hardship caused by coronavirus restrictions.
לאחר שאושר מתווה ההקלות: שוק מחנה יהודה בירושלים נפתח הבוקר
(צילום: רון ירקוני יחסי ציבור)@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/37XwnJoSaJ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2020
Private daycares to also reopen after reaching deal with state
Private daycares around the country will open on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the Finance Ministry that will enable them to operate in keeping with Health Ministry regulations, the treasury announces.
The Health Ministry yesterday okayed a deal under which government-supervised daycares for children up to the age of 3 will be allowed to open Sunday, albeit with caps on class sizes that may keep thousands of toddlers at home.
But private daycares had been threatening to remain shuttered until the government offered financial compensation for a 40-day shutdown that brought public life to a near-standstill.
5 dead, hundreds in hospital after gas leak at India chemical plant
At least five people have been killed and several hundred hospitalized after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, police say.
They say that the gas had leaked out of two 5,000-ton tanks that had been unattended due to India’s coronavirus lockdown, in place since late March.
“We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals),” says police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.
— AFP
Israel demands major changes in UN peacekeeping in Lebanon
Israel’s UN ambassador says that his government is demanding major changes in the way the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon operates on the ground and has support from the United States.
Ambassador Danny Danon tells a video press briefing that Israel will insist that peacekeepers have access to all sites, that they have freedom of movement and that any time they are being blocked the UN Security Council must be immediately informed.
The peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded after a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah so that peacekeepers could deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority into their country’s south for the first time in decades.
Israel has repeatedly accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists of impeding the peacekeepers from carrying out their mandate.
“We have seen that slowly there is less places that the troops in the peacekeeping operation can actually travel in southern Lebanon,” Danon says. “So we want them to have full freedom of movement.”
“I have discussed it with the commander of the force and we tell them, `You are there, you cannot move and you can’t inspect, so why you are there?,”’ he says. “`You have to be more active, you have to move freely and you have to inspect all sites.’”
UNIFIL includes more than 9,400 ground troops and over 850 naval personnel in a Maritime Task Force. Its budget from July 2018-June 2019 was $474 million.
Danon says Israel knows that on many occasions UNIFIL troops haven’t been able to enter suspicious sites, “and we proved in the past that Hezbollah are digging tunnels, they are bringing weapons to the border, and only in the last few weeks we have had a few incidents on the border.”
Danon says Israel will continue pushing for reforms before the mandate for UNIFIL is renewed during the summer and will be explaining Israel’s position to council members. He says Israel is grateful for US Ambassador Kelly Craft’s strong support.
He says the United States is raising the issue of the budget “and saying very clearly if they are not effective, why are we spending so much money on the troops?”
“We are not calling to shut down the mission tomorrow morning, but we are saying if they cannot change, if they cannot function, why you are spending so much money?” Danon say. “We don’t want to send the troops back to their countries, but we want them to become more efficient.”
— AP
comments